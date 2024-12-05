D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $216,000 in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000.

NYSE:RNP opened at $22.82 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

