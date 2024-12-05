D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $226,000 Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 317.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,623.94. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $438.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.01. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $286.60 and a 1 year high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

