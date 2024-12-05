D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $226,000 Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 317.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,623.94. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on CSL
Carlisle Companies Stock Performance
Shares of CSL opened at $438.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.01. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $286.60 and a 1 year high of $481.26.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.
Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.15%.
Carlisle Companies Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carlisle Companies
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.