D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $235,000 Investment in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,311 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.08% of Immersion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMMR. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Immersion from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Immersion Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $293.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.78%.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

