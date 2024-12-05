D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 76.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 113.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

PJT Partners stock opened at $161.09 on Thursday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.51 and a 12-month high of $168.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.78.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.46 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 18.79%. PJT Partners’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 1,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $245,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Whitney sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $275,568.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,725. The trade was a 15.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $762,980 over the last 90 days. 11.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PJT. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

