D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKWD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3,103.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 67.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $300.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.43 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 747,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,352,094. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKWD shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

