D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases New Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,876 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $267,132,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $255,867,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 339.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,373,000 after acquiring an additional 911,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 256,479.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 661,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,331,000 after acquiring an additional 661,718 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,338.03. This trade represents a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR opened at $177.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.64 and its 200-day moving average is $168.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.75 and a twelve month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Baird R W raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.47.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

