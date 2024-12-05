D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases New Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMH. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 783.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,107,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,507,000 after purchasing an additional 981,872 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,225,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,780,000 after purchasing an additional 937,116 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,367,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,437,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,420,000 after purchasing an additional 405,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 781,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,047,000 after purchasing an additional 382,294 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $37.61 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.