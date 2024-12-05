D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases New Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $642,310.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,004 shares in the company, valued at $23,718,959.64. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $198,102.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,262.40. The trade was a 7.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,838. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFM. Bank of America increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Melius Research initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $154.05 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.73 and a 1-year high of $155.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.76 and its 200 day moving average is $103.64. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

