D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 43,563 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 391,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,117,000 after acquiring an additional 100,659 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $66.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $61.40 and a one year high of $72.08.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

