D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,142 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NU were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in NU by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 2.5% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 7.8% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 4.9% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities lowered NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

NU Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NU stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

