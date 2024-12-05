D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 11,696 Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,696 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 19.6% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

BGR opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $13.85.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0973 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

