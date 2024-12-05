D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,929 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 70.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Guidewire Software by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Guidewire Software by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.31.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $207.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.53. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2,588.05, a PEG ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.56.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 10,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,779,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,352,462.72. The trade was a 11.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $4,024,928.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,523,889.92. This trade represents a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $9,116,179. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

