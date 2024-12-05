D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $259,000 Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,727,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after acquiring an additional 315,506 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 292.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,815,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 27.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 482,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,549,000 after acquiring an additional 102,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 9.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.22.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $71.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.43.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $99.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 45.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.69%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

