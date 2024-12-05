D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,376,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,488,000 after acquiring an additional 719,833 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,644,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,116,000 after acquiring an additional 476,292 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,671,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,868,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $39.86 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

