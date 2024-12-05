Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Position Trimmed by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 411,270 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8,267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,181,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,438,000 after buying an additional 19,940,056 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31,975.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,259,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,042,000 after buying an additional 5,275,992 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,778,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,353,000 after buying an additional 2,420,905 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,167,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,637,000 after buying an additional 1,350,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 329,898.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 699,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,101,000 after buying an additional 699,385 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DB opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

