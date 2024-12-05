Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stake Boosted by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 116.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,710,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,827 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,215,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,990,000 after acquiring an additional 109,758 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,363,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,036,000 after acquiring an additional 47,763 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,923,000 after acquiring an additional 186,029 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,240,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,330,000 after acquiring an additional 257,467 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS stock opened at $66.50 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.39 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

