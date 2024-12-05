Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 405.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $4,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,548,752.24. This represents a 31.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $841,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,505.52. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,027,697 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

DLB stock opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06.

Dolby Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 48.71%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

