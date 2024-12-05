Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 872 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eagle Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,077 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $218.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $220.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.20.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

