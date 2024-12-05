East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth $180,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,105,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,223,000 after purchasing an additional 136,528 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 687,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.9% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 520,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,079,000 after purchasing an additional 148,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $106.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.29. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.80 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 16.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $1,279,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,413.83. This represents a 20.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $985,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,193 shares in the company, valued at $11,543,510.50. The trade was a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,276 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EWBC. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.08.

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Stories

