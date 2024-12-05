Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Holdings Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,849,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,773,245 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $122,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,521.36. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,000 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 5.7 %

EW opened at $74.21 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

