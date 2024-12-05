Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,637,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,486 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Elme Communities worth $99,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Elme Communities by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Elme Communities by 438.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 149.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 35.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Elme Communities in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Elme Communities Trading Down 0.1 %

Elme Communities stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.33 and a beta of 0.89. Elme Communities has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $61.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elme Communities will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -479.97%.

About Elme Communities

(Free Report)

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.