Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,829 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.16% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.4% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,709,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,970,000 after acquiring an additional 50,864 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,622,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,291,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,679,000 after acquiring an additional 64,180 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,161,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after acquiring an additional 46,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 58.7% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,059,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 391,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE EQC opened at $20.15 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

