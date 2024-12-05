ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of ExlService worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ExlService by 2,827.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in ExlService by 29.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ExlService by 28.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $47.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.73 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EXLS. Citigroup raised their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExlService

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $160,562.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,249. The trade was a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $4,145,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,290,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,480,448. The trade was a 7.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,458 shares of company stock worth $18,720,514 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.