Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Up 7.5% in November

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 155,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
NYSE AGM opened at $216.14 on Thursday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $165.50 and a 12 month high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.33.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.04). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.69, for a total transaction of $307,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,871.40. This trade represents a 11.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $450,596.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,018,362.60. This represents a 10.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,205. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.
