Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FRT opened at $113.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $95.97 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.91%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.