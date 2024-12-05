Fmr LLC Acquires 2,497,689 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 166.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,995,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497,689 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.96% of Chewy worth $117,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 183.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 278,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $269,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 585,962 shares in the company, valued at $19,612,148.14. This represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,128,804 shares of company stock valued at $827,019,626. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CHWY opened at $33.47 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. Chewy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHWY has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

