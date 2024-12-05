Fmr LLC Acquires 3,963,912 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 557.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,675,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,963,912 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $120,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,830.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

AVTR stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

