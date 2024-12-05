Fmr LLC Acquires 82,409 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,409 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.14% of Sanmina worth $117,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth about $1,005,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $79.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $48.83 and a 52-week high of $86.05. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SANM. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Our Latest Report on SANM

Sanmina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.