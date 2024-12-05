Fmr LLC Acquires 82,409 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,409 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.14% of Sanmina worth $117,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth about $1,005,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $79.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $48.83 and a 52-week high of $86.05. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on SANM. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
