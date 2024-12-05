Fmr LLC Buys 100,563 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,537,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,563 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.10% of Universal Logistics worth $109,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Universal Logistics in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Logistics by 82.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $970,000. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Price Performance

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $48.41 on Thursday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.19.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Featured Articles

