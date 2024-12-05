Fmr LLC Buys 1,138,138 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,004,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138,138 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.87% of Evergy worth $124,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $3,029,513.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $62.93. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

