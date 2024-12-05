Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,533,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,133,312 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $120,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Amer Sports by 557.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,274,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,619 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Amer Sports by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,106,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,420 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amer Sports by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,983,000 after acquiring an additional 965,625 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Amer Sports by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,251,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after acquiring an additional 638,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amer Sports by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,330,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,787,000 after acquiring an additional 306,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. Amer Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion and a PE ratio of -182.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Nomura Securities raised Amer Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Amer Sports from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

