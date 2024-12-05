Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Bio-Techne worth $113,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TECH opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average of $74.87. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $61.16 and a 52-week high of $85.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.22 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 12.86%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.