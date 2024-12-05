Fmr LLC Has $103.25 Million Stock Holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 178.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,412,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750,936 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.35% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $103,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9,238.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,057,535 shares in the company, valued at $17,026,313.50. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,745 shares of company stock valued at $775,867. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of -1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAWN. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

