Fmr LLC Has $112.17 Million Stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,050,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 773,647 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.94% of Aspen Aerogels worth $112,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Aerogels

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,709.20. This represents a 11.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.70.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,434.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

