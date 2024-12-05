Fmr LLC Has $112.53 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 107,993 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $112,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $478.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $462.84 and a 200-day moving average of $426.47. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $492.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.50.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.50, for a total transaction of $1,925,212.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at $84,268,881. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Stories

