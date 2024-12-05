Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,463 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $110,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACHC. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 57.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 834.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.14.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

