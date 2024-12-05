Fmr LLC Purchases 1,886,716 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,600,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886,716 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $111,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

FA opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 657.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. First Advantage Co. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $20.79.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.39 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on First Advantage in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

