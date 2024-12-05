Fmr LLC Purchases 23,075 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,376,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,075 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $111,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 29.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.62. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRSP

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $198,680.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,484,271.20. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $50,398.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,382 shares of company stock worth $2,744,179 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.