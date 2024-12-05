Fmr LLC Purchases 354,740 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 873,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,740 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $115,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PPG Industries by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 368,410 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 426,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,538,000 after buying an additional 279,455 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,905,000 after buying an additional 249,406 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 256,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after buying an additional 216,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 316,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,879,000 after buying an additional 193,402 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPG. StockNews.com lowered PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.93.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,513.20. This represents a 12.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $126.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.07 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.11%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

