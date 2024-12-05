Fmr LLC Purchases 614,884 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,503,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,884 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Tenaris worth $111,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 46.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,109,000 after acquiring an additional 819,500 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,129,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,680,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Tenaris by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,183,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,154,000 after acquiring an additional 313,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 69.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 482,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 198,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Price Performance

Shares of TS opened at $38.46 on Thursday. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80.

Tenaris Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Tenaris

Tenaris Profile

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.