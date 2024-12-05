Fmr LLC Purchases 917,397 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,271,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917,397 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.32% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $118,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,269,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,752,000 after acquiring an additional 698,664 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,961,000 after acquiring an additional 162,459 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 218.0% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,200,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 823,228 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 311,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 24,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 148,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Principal Holdings A. Gp Apollo sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $168,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,295,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,054,232.50. This represents a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 49,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $2,052,112.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,504.60. This trade represents a 35.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HGV shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of HGV stock opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.85. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $49.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

