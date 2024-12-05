Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,117,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,621 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.16% of ePlus worth $109,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 3.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 203.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $81.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $106.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.28.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total transaction of $460,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,907.98. This trade represents a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

