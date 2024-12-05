Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,386,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397,650 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.32% of VICI Properties worth $112,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 780.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 254.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 363.2% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VICI Properties Stock Performance
NYSE VICI opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About VICI Properties
VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.
