Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,386,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397,650 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.32% of VICI Properties worth $112,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 780.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 254.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 363.2% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VICI

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.