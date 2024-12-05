Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,993,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,115 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF worth $123,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $32.93.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.