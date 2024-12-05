Fmr LLC Sells 283,544 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,544 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $123,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,858,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,513,000 after purchasing an additional 84,574 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,094,000 after acquiring an additional 258,871 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,402,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,381,000 after acquiring an additional 269,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,304,000 after acquiring an additional 312,729 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 532,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,418,000 after acquiring an additional 243,743 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $626,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,343,233.60. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.8 %

WHR stock opened at $109.55 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $84.18 and a 1-year high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.77.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

