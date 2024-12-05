Fmr LLC Sells 641,519 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 803,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 641,519 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $119,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,420,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,464,000 after acquiring an additional 850,345 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 240.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 601,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,866,000 after acquiring an additional 425,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Repligen by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,749,000 after purchasing an additional 237,884 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 26.7% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,363,000 after acquiring an additional 199,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 39.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after buying an additional 121,305 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. The trade was a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $149.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.48 and a 200 day moving average of $142.15. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -402.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $154.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.