Fmr LLC Sells 66,256 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,233,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,256 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $118,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 40,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $4,009,181.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 273,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,204,570.88. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $677,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,581.01. This trade represents a 12.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,579 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.55.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $98.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $102.79.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.66%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

