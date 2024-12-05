Fmr LLC Sells 9,068 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,597,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,068 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.39% of CoStar Group worth $120,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 289,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 52.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 18,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

CoStar Group stock opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.25 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average of $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 14,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,099,963.77. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,263,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,315,527.66. The trade was a 1.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $5,350,268.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,913,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,919,389.69. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

