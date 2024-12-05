Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Holdings Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,016,734 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,565,822 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $103,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FL. StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.87.

Shares of FL stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

