Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $189.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Generac from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.30.

Get Generac alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Generac

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $182.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Generac has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Generac will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at $89,346,790.61. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $5,372,133.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,051,789.49. This represents a 17.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,584,853 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 97.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 611.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.